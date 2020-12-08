Namibia: Siblings in Court for Wasserfall's Murder

8 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

TWO siblings, who stand accused of murdering 22-year-old Shannon Wasserfall and defeating the course of justice, appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The suspects, Azaan Madisia (28) and her young brother Steven Mulundu (22), allegedly murdered Wasserfall on 10 April and buried her body in a shallow grave in the dunes near Dunes Mall at Walvis Bay.

The police discovered Wasserfall's remains after a tip-off through an SMS in October. Madisia was detained on 11 October and subsequently charged. She appeared in court the next day and was remanded in custody. Days after her court appearance, her young brother, Mulundu, handed himself over to the police at Narraville at the beginning of November. The two yesterday briefly appeared before magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis, where several friends and family members of Wasserfall, all dressed in black, stood in a silent protest outside the court.

Wasserfall's death shook the nation and many resources went into the investigation to find her after she went missing on 9 April.

Magistrate Nicolaidis postponed the case to 17 March 2021 for further investigation and an outstanding forensic report. In the meantime, the court has advised them that they can formally apply for bail.

