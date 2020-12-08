Namibia: Man's Body Found Floating in River

8 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — An inquest has been opened at Rundu after a lifeless body of an adult man was found floating in the Kavango River on Saturday morning.

The body was discovered near a local lodge in the Kavango East region. It is believed he may have drowned at the river and the police suspect no foul play. He was found by herders who were tending cattle along the floodplains next to the river.

The victim was found floating with body parts intact and there is no sign he could have been killed by a crocodile or hippo, as he was fully clothed.

"The next of kin has been informed and he (the victim) was identified by his wife as Kalida Immanuel Haindaka, a Namibia adult male. We haven't yet established his age," said Kavango East crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

The body was transported to the Rundu state mortuary for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Police investigations continue.

