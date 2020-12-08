Namibia: Opinion - Tribute to the Late Jerry John Rawlings

We, the Namibian students who lived and studied at various secondary schools and institutions of higher education in Ghana, during 1985-1995, hereby pay our last respects to the larger than life of a soldier and a man who is today no more! We lived in Ghana under the PNDC era, under the Chairmanship of the late Flight Lieutenant (rtd) Jerry John Rawlings, whom we fondly referred to as JJ.

JJ was a special son of Ghana and Africa. In fact, during our stay in Ghana, we saw JJ as a down to earth soldier who did not mind rolling up his sleeves to clean up Accra's gutters. He commanded from the front in the service of Ghana. We admired his charismatic persona. These acts earned him the admiration of many across Africa.

As Namibian refugee students, we had a special place in JJ's heart. We were often special guests at The Castle, Osu. This was on many occasions, including whenever Cde Sam Nujoma, the then leader of Swapo of Namibia visited Ghana, or during the commemoration of Namibia's independence in March 1990.

We recall with a nostalgic sense of loss of the time JJ visited independent Namibia in the early 1990s. It was such a great time to see him again. It was such an unforgettable memory when he piloted his plane out of Namibia. That is JJ, the man we are still reeling from shock, and trying to come to terms with his sudden demise. We feel greatly robbed of a father that Flight Lieutenant Rawlings was to us.

We hereby give our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and his children Zenator, Yaa Asantewaa, Anima and Kimathi, as well as the rest of the bereaved family. God is the one who gives and takes away. Hold on fast to the lovely memories with your dear husband father and family member.

To the nation of Ghana, under the leadership of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, please be assured that your loss is our loss, and your pain is our pain too. Remain steadfast, and get devoted to Ghana and Africa, as much as Papa Jay was!

Fare, thee, well, son of Africa, Flight Lieutenant (rtd) Jerry John Rawlings, aka JJ, till we meet again. You are loved and will be greatly and solely missed by all of us who knew you.

This message of condolences comes with much love from the Namibian students who lived in Ghana (1985-1995) and attended the following schools and institutions: Accra Girls SS, Archbishop Porter Girls, Fijai SS, Ghana Sec. Tech., Tarkwa SS. Oda SS, Ada SS, Ola Girls SS, Mawuli SS, Wesley Girls SS, Swedru SS, Tema SS, St. Louis SS, Yaa Asantewaa Girls SS, Prempeh College, Kumasi High SS, Obuasi Sec Tech, Sunyani SS, Okuapeman SS, Mfatsiman Girls SS, Aggrey Memorial SS, Abuakwa State College, Winneba SS, T.I Ahmadiyya SS, Sogakope SS, Ghana SS, University of Ghana, Legon and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).