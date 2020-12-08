Namibia: Ogongo's Iilende Donates to the Elderly

Ogongo constituency councillor Daniel Iilende has kicked off his new role with a donation of 30 bags of maize meal for the elderly and vulnerable community of Okathitu kaNangombe village.

The donation was sponsored by his former employer Kambwa Trading.

The bags were handed over at a ceremonial handover of office to the new councillor.

Outgoing councillor of Ogongo Wilhelm Iyambo pleaded to the community to render Iilende the same support they accorded him during his tenure.

Taking stock of his time in office, Iyambo said the council's projects that were earmarked for the constituency have been implemented.

The projects included the provision of services such as water and electricity throughout the constituency.

"We have extended water throughout the constituency as well as electricity at schools and social gatherings such as cuca shops and all this was achieved through teamwork," said Iyambo. Iyambo also pleaded with the youth to partake in the constituency activities so that they too can have a voice in the development of the constituency.

"Bring your ideas to the table so that they are effectively discussed and implemented," said Iyambo.

Iilende thanked the community of Ogongo for voting for him.

"I would like to thank the community for entrusting me to steer the constituency developmental needs," Iilende said.

He pledged to look at the needs of the community and initiate projects that will address the needs and challenges the residents of Ogongo faces.

He acknowledges that much has been done under the helm of Iyambo.

"Much has already been done, but we should be mindful that the world is evolving and so are the needs of the people. I am thus pledging to work with the leadership in place to ensure that our people are not left behind in terms of development," said Iilende.

