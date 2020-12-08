Namibia: No Bail for Grandpa Accused of Rape

8 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — A 67-year-old Walvis Bay man, accused of raping his 13-year-old granddaughter, was denied bail when he made his first court appearance yesterday.

The man, who is well-known and cannot be named to protect the identity of his granddaughter, was arrested on Friday for alleged rape.

He is accused of raping the minor on several occasions between March and November this year.

A source close to the investigation yesterday told New Era that the minor allegedly confided in a friend about the alleged rape.

"The friend forced her to tell the school, but the minor was so traumatised that the friend in actual fact told a teacher. The teacher confronted the victim, who revealed her ordeal, which resulted in a case being made," the source said.

Public prosecutor Fidel Wakudumo opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case and the fact that both the victim and suspect reside in one house.

According to Wakudumo, releasing the suspect will also not be in the interest of the community.

Magistrate John Sindano then denied the elderly man bail and postponed his case to 3 February next year.

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.