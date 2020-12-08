Namibia: No Bail for Grandpa Accused of Rape

Walvis Bay — A 67-year-old Walvis Bay man, accused of raping his 13-year-old granddaughter, was denied bail when he made his first court appearance yesterday.

The man, who is well-known and cannot be named to protect the identity of his granddaughter, was arrested on Friday for alleged rape.

He is accused of raping the minor on several occasions between March and November this year.

A source close to the investigation yesterday told New Era that the minor allegedly confided in a friend about the alleged rape.

"The friend forced her to tell the school, but the minor was so traumatised that the friend in actual fact told a teacher. The teacher confronted the victim, who revealed her ordeal, which resulted in a case being made," the source said.

Public prosecutor Fidel Wakudumo opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case and the fact that both the victim and suspect reside in one house.

According to Wakudumo, releasing the suspect will also not be in the interest of the community.

Magistrate John Sindano then denied the elderly man bail and postponed his case to 3 February next year.

