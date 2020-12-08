Namibia: Nujoma Stable After Testing Positive for Virus

Founding President Sam Nujoma has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. President Hage Geingob announced yesterday the 91-year-old Nujoma was in a stable condition and was showing encouraging signs of improvement after he was admitted on Sunday.

"I hereby wish to inform the Namibian people that H. E Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma, the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia, was admitted to hospital on 6 December 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19," Geingob said in a statement.

"I wish to reassure the Namibian people that there is no cause for concern at the moment. I appeal for calm and wish to assure that the Namibian public will be informed regularly on progress regarding the medical condition of the Founding President. I wish the Founding President a prompt recovery."

The health ministry yesterday announced 141 new cases and ten recoveries. The majority of the cases were reported in Windhoek, where 78 tested positive.

"The cases from other regions include six learners, four teachers and four health workers from different districts. The cases from Keetmanshoop district include two inmates from the Keetmanshoop police holding cells. The Otjiwarongo district cases include two employees from the mining industry. The Lüderitz cases include five employees from the fishing industries," said health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

"Windhoek district continues to record the highest number of Covid-19 cases, compared to other districts. We reiterate to the general public the importance of observing the Covid-19 regulations and prevention measures. We call for everyone to avoid holding mass gatherings of more than 200 people, wear a mask, maintain a safe distance and clean hands often with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub."

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 1 115, while 13 949 have recovered from the confirmed 15 219 infections. Sadly, 152 have succumbed to the virus.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na