Namibia: Unwrap - Dama Monique Shares Her Story On New Project

8 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Jeoffrey Mukubi

The once energetic and electrifying beast of a performer and outstanding singer, Dama Monique, has stepped out of the shadows to claim her stake once more. Releasing her new album titled 'Emergency' under the tutelage of a former superstar and her new boss Fishman on his record label Numba Busy has been something she has been working for over the past two years.

"Fishman called me up one day and asked what I'm doing and I said nothing, he then asked if I would be interested in recording new music and I did not refuse," she said.

Dama Monique also spoke about her absence in the music industry, saying that it is attributed to her pursuing her nursing degree.

"I called the album 'Emergency' not only is it because of my nursing background but also because I wanted to show people that I can do something different in terms of bettering my sound."

The album includes features from some artists under the Numba Busy label such as Vernon and Anchux, other artists include super-producer Mr Glo as well as Dion and Robbah-TJ. Dama Monique turned down her fierceness and upped her songwriting capabilities as this album shows her maturity.

"We wanted to sign Dama Monique because we believe in her talent and also because we felt that the industry was not finished with her," said Fishman, who is now dedicating his time and energy on creating and promoting local talent.

