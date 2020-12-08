Namibia: Outstanding Forensic Report Delays Wasserfall Murder Case

Walvis Bay — The murder case against two siblings accused of the murder of Shannon Wasserfall was postponed yesterday to 17 March next year for further investigation and an outstanding forensic report.

Mastermind of the alleged murder Azaan Madisia (28) and her brother Steven Junior Mulundu (22) made their second appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court whereby they were informed by magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis the postponement is due to ongoing investigations and the forensic report that was still pending.

"You can in the meantime apply formally for bail, but you will remain in custody for now. Your legal representative is also aware of the postponement," Nicolaidis said during the sibling's appearance.

Madisia and Mulundu both face murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice charges after the remains of Wasserfall - who had been missing for almost six months - were discovered in a shallow grave just outside Walvis Bay.

Earlier police reports indicated that Wasserfall was allegedly reported missing by Madisia, who is her close friend on 10 April.

The discovery of her remains, however, led to Madisia's arrest after police could positively place her at the crime scene through a car tracking system and text messages sent to the police and Wasserfall's father detailing the exact location of the shallow grave.

Madisia was allegedly assisted by Mulundu to dispose the body after the murder.

Mulundu was taken into custody on 7 November after he surrendered himself at the Narraville police station whereby he allegedly admitted to assisting his sister of disposing Wasserfall's remains.

The siblings are represented by lawyer Gilroy Kasper while the State is being represented by Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto.

-edeklerk@nepc.com.na