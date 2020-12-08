South Africa: SIU and Hawks Swoop On National Lotteries Commission

Supplied/GroundUp
An order was obtained from a Pretoria magistrate to search and seize documents from the National Lotteries Commission.
8 December 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Raymond Joseph

The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit swooped on the offices of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and Metrofile, a document storage company, early Tuesday morning after obtaining a search and seizure order from a Pretoria magistrate on Monday.

During the early morning raid on the NLC's Hatfield headquarters, Hawks and SIU officers targeted computers and financial records and documents relating to multimillion-rand Lottery-funded projects. They also seized laptops belonging to Exco members and some members of staff.

The Hawks and the SIU also swooped on Metrofile, a document storage company where the NLC stores many of its files.

The search and seizure order also covers the homes and business premises of people involved in alleged fraud, corruption, and nepotism running into hundreds of millions of rands. Further raids on people and premises across South Africa will be undertaken in terms of the order, a well-informed source told GroundUp.

Laptops and documents seized, officials interviewed

"The SIU is busy interviewing members of (the NLC's) Exco in a boardroom", a source with knowledge of the raid said. "They are targeting laptops of specific users, including Exco members, and a few belonging to staff."

The raid comes just weeks after a proclamation was gazetted by President Cyril Ramaphosa that authorised the SIU to probe alleged corruption and maladministration involving the NLC.

The decision by Ramaphosa to involve the SIU came after mounting political pressure and calls by civil society for the government to take action.

SIU spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said the unit had obtained the search-and-seizure order after telling a Pretoria magistrate that they "feared that documents might disappear".

He said that the SIU was investigating "malpractice and maladministration", including grants and disbursements made by the NLC and that there would be further raids in terms of the search-and-seizure order.

Shortly after the early morning raid began, Thabang Mampane, the NLC's Commissioner, emailed a memo to staff informing them of the raid. She said that only Exco staff would be allowed to enter the building and other staff should work from home today. "We urge all staff not to panic and be reminded that the NLC will fully cooperate with the process," she said.

She also gave an assurance that the mandate and daily operations of the NLC would not be affected.

She said she wanted to "put all minds at ease that it is business as usual as we continue in our quest to change the lives of all South Africans".

More about National Lotteries Commission

Appointment of new Lottery board chair delayed by three more months 03 December 2020

Mystery of R5.5 million Lottery grant 03 December 2020

Legal opinion scuttles appointment of new Lottery chair 23 November 2020

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

More on This
Police Units Raid Offices of South African Lottery Commission
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery
President Gives Green Light to South African Lottery Probe
Special Police Team to Probe South African Lottery Corruption
Govt to Probe Alleged Graft at South African Lottery Commission
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.