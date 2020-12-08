Nigeria: Missing INEC Staff Found - Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its ad hoc staff who went missing during the Dec. 5, Bakura State Constituency by-election in Zamfara have been found.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Nick Dazang, confirming their return while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Dazang said that the ad hoc staff were found hale and hearty.

"I am exceedingly glad to report that INEC Administrative Secretary in Zamfara, Mr Garba Lawal just informed me that our ad hoc staff who went missing have been found, hale and hearty.

"He said that they run for their dear lives during a commotion and in the process could not retrace their ways back. May Almighty God be praised for this wonderful development," he said.

Dazang commended the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), the administrative secretary and security agencies for their efforts in finding the missing ad hoc staff.

INEC had earlier declared the two ad hoc staff missing.

The commission also declared the Dec. 5, by-election as inconclusive, while fixing Wednesday, Dec. 9 for the conclusion of the election.

Vanguard News Nigeria