Nigeria: Missing INEC Staff Found - Official

8 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its ad hoc staff who went missing during the Dec. 5, Bakura State Constituency by-election in Zamfara have been found.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Nick Dazang, confirming their return while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Dazang said that the ad hoc staff were found hale and hearty.

"I am exceedingly glad to report that INEC Administrative Secretary in Zamfara, Mr Garba Lawal just informed me that our ad hoc staff who went missing have been found, hale and hearty.

"He said that they run for their dear lives during a commotion and in the process could not retrace their ways back. May Almighty God be praised for this wonderful development," he said.

Dazang commended the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), the administrative secretary and security agencies for their efforts in finding the missing ad hoc staff.

INEC had earlier declared the two ad hoc staff missing.

The commission also declared the Dec. 5, by-election as inconclusive, while fixing Wednesday, Dec. 9 for the conclusion of the election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.