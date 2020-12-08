Namibia: Busch Gets Top NYC Job

8 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Timo Shihepo

Presidential assistant Sharonice Busch was on Monday night elected as the new National Youth Council (NYC) executive chairperson.

Busch garnered 130 votes compared to Ndahafa Hapulile's 98 at the end of NYC's general assembly held at Reinfontein in the Otjozondjupa region.

"I am honestly emotional because I am also mourning my dear brother and friend comrade Mandela Kapere. I will give more information later," Busch told The Namibian earlier today.

Hapulile, who was up against the odds of having Swapo Party Youth League backing Busch for the position, said she has accepted the results.

"My battle was not about results, it was to stand for what I believe in. I believe that I conquered and won in ensuring democracy, justice, and fairness persevered. Sharonice worked hard for it and I believe she deserves it. I wish her the best," she told The Namibian.

The executive chairperson of NYC is the political head of the council elected for a term of four years. The chairperson is also eligible for re-election at the expiry of that tenure subject to a maximum of two terms of office.

