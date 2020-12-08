Ghana: Satellites Will Win Wafu B Trophy

8 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Skipper of the national U-20 side, the Black Satellites, Daniel Bannieh Afriyie says the team is ready to defend the flag of Ghana at the WAFU B U-20 tournament and return with the trophy.

Ghana is making a second appearance at the tournament after a poor showing at the last edition.

The Black Satellites failed to qualify for the African competition that also serves as qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Afriyie, who spoke to the media on arrival in the Benin capital of Porto-Novo, said the morale in camp was high, reminding his colleagues of their target for coming to the tournament which is to win the trophy.

"We want to re-write the wrongs of our predecessors and return our country to the glory days of 2009 when we won every trophy en-route to lifting the World Cup in Egypt."

According to him, the Satellites have one of the best camps ahead of the championships, adding that, "it's time for the team to give back what the country has given them in terms of preparations."

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winners are looking at staging a return to the world stage after last appearing at the New Zealand edition in 2015.

Afriyie believes that is a possibility with hard work on the part of members.

"We are here in Benin to do one thing; that is, qualify for next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania and then to the World Cup in Indonesia."

"I want to urge Ghanaians back home to keep supporting us and remember us in their prayers as we battle here."

Ghana has been paired in Group B alongside the Flying Eagles of Nigeria and the Junior Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire for the three weeks tournament.

The Black Satellites will open their account tomorrow, against seven-time African champions Nigeria at the Stade de Gaulle in Porto-Novo before taking on Cote d'Ivoire three days later in the final group game at the same venue.

The two finalists will eventually qualify for the CAF U-20 Championship which serves as a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.