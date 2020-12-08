Namibia: Trio Snub 'Imaginary' NFPL

THE inaugural Namibia Football Premier League is set to kick off without African Stars, Eleven Arrows and Unam.

Stars on Sunday rejected its reported registration with the country's new top flight, with Unam and Arrows not completing the entry form altogether.

Fearful of missing out on the action, an unidentified band of Starlile faithful submitted a notice of interest to the NFA on Friday, the deadline for applications.

Life Fighters and Okahandja United also submitted their applications on Friday.

As such, the Namibia Football Association announced that Stars, Black Africa, Citizen, Young African, Civics, Orlando Pirates, Blue Waters, Young Brazilians, Tura Magic, Mighty Gunners, Okahandja United, Life Fighters, Tigers and Julinho Sporting all signed up to the NFPL.

However, in a statement posted on its Twitter account, Stars said it will not be part of an "imaginary league" and threatened legal action against those who added the club to the NFPL roster. Unam and Arrows remain mum on the issue.

"African Stars distances itself from this and has no intentions of joining such a league. We would like to put the NFA structure on notice that they must go ahead and pronounce that African Stars FC have applied on their official communications (sic)," the club said in the statement.

"We have started the process of consulting our legal team and no stone will be left unturned to bring the culprits to book who attempt to bring the name of our club into disrepute."

The media should report that "we remain a member of the Namibia Premier League with the intention of professionalising football in Namibia," Stars said.

This despite the NPL, which was excommunicated as an NFA member in July, being denied equal status as the NFA by the Namibia Sport Commission.

"I do not want to comment on that [Stars] now. The exco [NFPL executive] will address that when they meet," newly installed NFPL director Mabos Vries said yesterday.

He added that 11 of the clubs satisfied the admission requirements which resulted in the league being constituted before the NFA congress.

"We followed the documentation presented to us to establish that the clubs are in good standing. This is either in the form of club constitution or minutes of the last AGMs," Vries said of the vetting process.

The FA is will also announce the league format and composition in the coming few weeks.

Fifa has publicly backed the NFA in the drawn out football saga, saying all organised football structures in the country must be subordinate to the NFA. Players outside the NFA structures cannot play for the national team.

Stars had two friendly matches against its academy and Swakopmund at Swakopmund over the weekend. It is unknown what the club is preparing for as it will not be campaigning in the top tier league and MTC NFA Cup which kick off in February.

Following its ordinary congress on Saturday, the NFA said the country's football season will start towards the end February 2021 and conclude in August 2021 subject to Fifa approval.

Also, congress confirmed the appointment of Franco Cosmos as substantive NFA secretary general, with Jacqui Shipanga appointed technical director while Mabos Vries will occupy the NFPL director's position, subject to personal terms.

The NFA will roll out the Fifa E-Connect system that will be linked for the Fifa's Connect ID system.

The system is to register all players from the age of 12 to ensure that proper tracing and payment of training funds once a player becomes professional. Training on the E-Connect for the regional coordinators and club representatives is the first step to ensure that registration is coordinated.