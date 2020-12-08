Namibia: Williams Opens Indoor Cricket Facility

NAMIBIAN cricket star Craig Williams has opened a top of the range indoor cricket facility, the first of its kind in Namibia.

The indoor facility includes three mats with bowling machines, as well as a fully-equipped cricket shop, while the Craig Williams Cricket Academy will be opened early next year, with the aim of offering high performance specialised coaching to boys and girls from under 5 to under 19 level.

Williams is still playing for Namibia and forms an integral part of the national squad that is preparing for next year's T20 World Cup, but at the age of 36 his playing career is nearing its end. He, however, saw the need to plough back into the sport that he loves.

Ï've played about 360 matches for Namibia over the past 14 years, and I think the time is right now to give back to the sport that I love. I'm very excited about coaching and it will be a special day for me when when the first kid from my academy plays for Namibia," he said.

"In the past there were one or two action cricket facilities, but they did not last long, and no one focussed on high performance coaching. In South Africa they have at least four or five HP centres in each province, so we have a lot of catching up to do," he added.

Williams elaborated on the indoor training facility which is situated at Hyper Motor City in Windhoek.

"The training centre has three cricket lanes so one can hire them and use the bowling machine and nets to play cricket in a safe environment. Clubs and schools can rent the facility between 08h00 and 14h00 and then after 18h00 again. Between 14h00 and 18h00 we will offer high performance coaching for boys and girls from u5 to u19 level. We offer skills training for batting and bowling as well as for the different formats of the game. Our high performance coaching includes video analysis - the visual element helps a lot because you can show the children on television what they are doing wrong," he said.

Besides the indoor facility, Williams also has a sport shop specialising in cricket equipment on the premises, as well as a lounge with television monitors, where parents can follow their children's training sessions.

"Theres been a lot of interest from parents, while the Green Mambas cricket team played here for about three hours on Saturday, so it's up and running and ready to go," he said, adding that he was confident that his venture will stand the test of time.

Ï've invested a lot of time and money and had to take out a big loan to start this venture, but I believe the time is right. There is a lot of interest in cricket right now and there are enough kids playing the game, so I definitely think there is a market for this," he said.

Williams can be contacted at [email protected] or 0813646737 for more information.