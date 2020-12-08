Namibia: Bon Swamped With Pyramid Schemes

BANK of Namibia's communications deputy director Kazembire Zemburuka has announced that Mufhiwa Building Projects is another pyramid scheme and people should stop participating in it.

This is the fifth pyramid scheme the bank has encountered this year.

Before its condemnation by the central bank, Mufhiwa has been making rounds on social media for some time, luring unsuspecting individuals with promises of a good place of abode.

To qualify for a house, members pay a joining fee of N$200 and recruit several other people afterwards.

This N$200 joining fee and that of the recruits enables members to qualify for home loans, buy new houses, or renovate old ones.

The bank, however, said this is typical of a pyramid scheme.

"The assessment revealed that the business activities of Mufhiwa Building Projects constitute and have the characteristics of a pyramid scheme. The bank cautions the public not to participate in the Mufhiwa scheme as doing so contravenes the law and, promoters and participants are directed to stop," said Zemburuka in a statement issued last week.

A pyramid scheme is a franchise fraud or chain referral in which an individual is offered a distributorship or franchise to market a particular product.

The real profit is earned, not by the sale of the product, but by the sale of new distributorships.

This is exactly what Mufhiwa project does, said the central bank.

"It does not generate income through the sale of a product or any service to its members. The joining fee of N$200 is used to pay existing members and the directors or owners of the scheme. Therefore, as soon as the recruitment of new members stops all the members and participants in the scheme will not receive any payment and will lose their joining fee."

In late 2017, the central bank put out a notice that the public should be aware of several schemes that were making rounds then, but this has not stopped the people nor the scammers. A deterrent fine was even introduced for another scheme, yet still people continued falling prey to it.

Business continues to go on as usual for them.

Researches have said unsuspecting individuals can never really be blamed, for where financial illiteracy and lack of reasonably rewarding investment opportunities are present, schemes that promise high returns are rampant.

A quick analysis of all the schemes that were declared illegal by the Bank of Namibia this year have this one thing in common - One is asked to pay a joining fee, and then recruit more and more people, and the cash or benefits will begin to flow.

So, next time someone ever comes to you asking you to pay a certain joining fee, then recruit other people for you to make a lot of money afterwards or get other benefits - please run.

Many people have lost their money, through MyLife Change, Longrich, Global Green, WhatsApp Stokvel, Crowd1, and other schemes. The list is endless.

Zemburuka said over the past few months, the Bank of Namibia has been trying to get hold of directors or representatives of Mufhiwa Building Projects, but to no avail.

Email: [email protected]