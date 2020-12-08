Namibia: Community Leader in Court for Rape

8 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

AS THE world marks 16 Days Campaign of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, a prominent community leader appeared in the Walvis Bay magistrate's court on Monday on charges of raping his granddaughter.

He was denied bail.

And 30 kilometres away at Swakopmund, a man also appeared in court for allegedly raping of his five-year-old daughter. The 16 Days of Activism campaign which ends on 10 December is meant to raise awareness and focus the nation's efforts towards ending all forms of violence against women and children.

This year Namibia is observing the days under the theme "Orange the World, Generation Equality Stands against Rape".

The 67-year-old suspect from Walvis Bay allegedly raped the teenager on numerous occasions between 19 March and November this year.

The abuse came to light when the victim told her school mates about the sexual assault after the last incident in November. The school mates informed a teacher at the school, who confronted the victim until she opened up about the alleged rape.

Magistrate John Sindano denied him bail after state prosecutor Fidel Wakudumo opposed bail arguing that the charges the suspect faced were of a serious nature, and releasing him was not in the public interest.

Wakudumo also argued that the home set up did not allow for the accused to be released on bail as he resides with the victim.

The case was postponed to 3 February 2021 for further investigations.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
