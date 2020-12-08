South Africa: New Members Appointed to Commission for Employment Equity

8 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, has announced the appointment of new members to the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE).

In a statement, the Department of Employment and Labour said the new CEE commissioners will serve for five years on a part time basis, with effect from 1 December 2020 until 30 November 2025, as guided by the provisions of the Employment Equity (EE) Act.

The CEE advises the Minister on codes of good practice, regulations and policy, and any other matter concerning the EE Act. In addition, the CEE may make awards recognising achievements of employers in furthering the purpose of the Act, including appropriate and well-researched norms and benchmarks for the setting of numerical goals in various sectors.

The department said Tabea Kabinde, who holds a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology and has been within the recruitment industry for over two decades, has been retained as chairperson.

"She has wide experience in the human resources and organisational development fields; specialising in change management and facilitation of involvements, recruitment and selection, executive search, as well as psychometric screening," said the department.

She is joined by Jensma Stieneke (government representative); Dineo Mmako (government representative); Bhabhali Maphikela Nhlapo (organised labour); Lebogang Mulaisi (organised labour); Mpho Vuma (community representative); Puleng Tsebe (community representative); Thembi Chagonda (organised business); and Zinzisa Pearl Mgolodela (organised business).

The Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) is a statutory body established in terms of section 28 of the EE Act. The commission members are appointed by the Minister of Employment and Labour, according to section 29(1) of the EE Act, which includes the appointment of the chairperson and eight members nominated by the National Economic Development and Labour Council social partners, i.e. two each from the organised business, organised labour, community and the State.

