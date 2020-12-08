South Africa: Eastern Cape Health MEC's Figures for Covid-19 Patients in ICU Don't Add Up

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

On the eve of the arrival of a high-level delegation of the national government in Nelson Mandela Bay on 25 November, the MEC for Health in the Eastern Cape insisted that there were 38 patients in the public sector intensive care units - but the metro's state hospital only had space for 12.

On November 25 the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Sindiswa Gomba, insisted that the media's narrative that the Nelson Mandela Bay metro's state hospitals were full, was false and that there were 38 patients in the state hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

Seven sources at Livingstone Hospital, the only ICU in the state hospitals servicing the metro, said there cannot be more than 12 Covid-19 patients in the unit due to staff constraints. There are another six beds in the ICU, but these were reserved for trauma patients.

For those working on the ground, Gomba's claim that there were 38 patients in ICU was gut-wrenching as they have been held to a strict triaging code to see who qualified for ICU care due to staff constraints, and many of their patients died after not having had the opportunity to receive critical care.

