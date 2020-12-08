Uganda Records Highest New Covid-19 Infections in 24 Hours

8 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of health has confirmed 701 new cases of Covid-19, the highest the country has ever registered since the pandemic outbreak in March this year.

A statement from the ministry shows that the new infections have now pushed the total confirmed cases to 23,200.

One death was registered putting the number of fatalities to 207.

Most of the new infections are alerts and contacts to previously positive cases from Kampala (290), Wakiso (74), Kasese (56), Kabarole (55), Kalungu (28), Mbarara (26), Kabale (25), Kagadi (25), Ibanda (12), Masaka (11), Kazo (11), Lyantonde (8), Kamwenge (8) and Mubende (7).

Others are from Hoima (6), Bundibugyo (6), Bukomansimbi (6), Nakasongola (5), Mpigi (5), Butambala (4), Kyegegwa (4), Kyenjojo (4), Nakaseke (3), Kisoro (3), Bushenyi (3), Lira (2), Buikwe (2), Rukungiri (2), Bunyangabu (2), Buhweju (2), Rubirizi (1), Kakumiro (1), Kanungu (1), Luwero (1), Kiboga (1) and Mitooma (1).

A total of 199 people recovered, in 24 hours raising the number of recoveries since March this year to 9,374.

The ministry has since anticipated a surge in Covid-19 cases between the month of December and January due to ongoing campaign activities.

Citizens have been advised to limit their travels to the villages for the festive season as this would add onto the challenge of community infections.

Read the original article on Monitor.

