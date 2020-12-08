Nigeria: Buhari, APC NEC Members in Crucial Meeting At Aso Villa

8 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending the Emergency virtual National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the APC had late November scheduled the meeting to review its position and deliberate on its next line of action as it concerns its national leadership.

The National Chairman of the party's Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and other members of the NEC are in attendance.

Also physically present are the President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also present are the governors of the party, led by by Chairman of the Progressive Governors'Forum PGF, and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

