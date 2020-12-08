Kenya: Omala Leads Gor Mahia Attack Against APR

5 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia teenage sensation Benson Omala will lead the attack as the record champions host Rwanda giants APR in the Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Former Wazito goalkeeper Gad Mathews has been handed his debut replacing Boniface Oluoch who is not in the match day squad due to malaria.

Fresh from Cecafa Under-20 championships in Tanzania where he bagged two goals, Omala will partner Ugandan-born South Sudanese striker Tito Okello upfront in search of a convincing win for K'Ogalo.

Captain Kenneth Muguna starts in midfield alongside Ernest Wendo and Brian Ondiek. Samuel Onyango will support Omala and Okello in attack.

Cameroon import Betrand Konfor who started in the first leg settles in the bench.

Squad

Gad Mathews, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Andrew Juma, Charles Momanyi, Bernard Ondiek, Ernest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okelo, Benson Omala

Subs

Levis Opiyo, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng', Sydney Ochieng', Bertrand Konfor, Cliffton Miheso and Nicholas Kipkirui

