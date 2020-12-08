Kenya Misses Out as Duplantis, Rojas Declared World's Finest

5 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas were Saturday declared the male and female World Athletics athletes of the year 2020 respectively as Kenyan athletes missed out.

Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya, who recaptured the world half marathon title besides breaking the half marathon world record twice, lost the battle to Rojas, who also broke the triple jump world record twice.

Jepchirchir twice broke the world half marathon record for a women-only race, winning the Prague Half Marathon on September 5 in 1:05:34 and at the World Half Marathon Championships on October 17 in 1:05:16.

Jepchirchir and Rojas made the final list of five athletes from a pool of 10 nominees for the female top award.

Others were Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia), Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) and Sifan Hassan (Netherlands).

Athletics Kenya missed out on the newly introduced Federation of the Year Award where Polish Athletics Association won the category.

The Polish federation successfully delivered much of the country's competitive calendar in spite of the pandemic, including staging three World Athletics Continental Tour competitions, two in Chorzow and one in Bydgoszcz.

Together with the Local Organising Committee and local authorities, the federation was instrumental in helping to deliver a safe and successful World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia.

Kenya delivered a hugely successful Kip Keino Classic, one of the events in the 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour.

The other nominees were Peruvian Athletics Federation, Palestine Athletic Federation, Nicaraguan Athletics Federation and Athletics New Zealand.

Duplantis, who was undefeated in 16 competitions, broke the world record in the pole vault twice (6.17m and 6.18m) and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m).

Duplantis beat another favourite, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, who broke three world records at 5,000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00) and 5km on the roads (12:51). He finished fourth at the World Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance.

It was a double victory for Duplantis after his parents, Greg and Helena Duplantis, won the Coaching Achievement Award.

Interestingly, a photograph of children competing at Discovery Cross Country Championships in January this year in Eldoret taken by Briton Michael Steele, scooped the Photo of the Year Award.

The World Athletics 'Covid Inspiration Award' that was voted by fans went to "Ultimate Garden Clash" by Renaud Lavillenie.

Athletes Community Award went to athletics clubs across the world while the famous duo of the 1968 Mexico City Olympics Black Power Salute, Tommie Smith and John Carlos were the winners of the President's Award.

The virtual awards were presided over by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe with legendary sprint stars Sanya Richards-Ross and Ato Boldon as hosts.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.