Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Hold Nzoia Sugar at Sudi

Nzoia Sugar Saturday denied Kariobangi Sharks the chance to reclaim top spot in BetKing Premier League (BPL) after playing out a barren draw at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

The duel was tough, with Sharks' best chance of the game arriving in the 30th minute, when Eric Kapaito's effort came off the crossbar.

Both sides cancelled out each other thereafter to settle for a share of the spoils.

The draw sees Sharks, who started the 2020/21 season on a high by thrashing Wazito 4-0, remain second on the log on four points pending Sunday fixtures.

Nzoia, who lost their opening match of the season 2-0 against Nairobi City Stars, earned their first point in the league.

Nzoia's assistant coach Peter Mwaura said the draw has given them hope of recording their first victory of the season in their next match against Vihiga United.

"We take the result positively and we believe it will influence how we play our next match. We want to work on our finishing so that we start scoring goals," said Mwaura.

On Sunday, AFC Leopards under the tutelage of stand-in coach Antony Kimani will be seeking to make it two wins in a row when they visit newbies Bidco United at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ingwe opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tusker.

"It was great to win our first match (against Tusker) after many seasons. We are hoping to build on that good performance and hopefully get a positive result in our second match of the season," said Kimani.

In other matches of the day, Tusker host Bandari at Utalii Grounds, while Kakamega Homeboyz take on Posta Rangers at Bukhungu Stadium.

Sofapaka and Western Stima, who are all searching for their first win of the season, will face-off at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

Saturday result

Nzoia Sugar 0-0 Kariobangi Sharks

Sunday fixtures

Tusker v Bandari, Utalii Grounds 3pm

Bidco United v AFC Leopards, Kasarani 3pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Posta Rangers, Bukhungu Stadium 3pm

Sofapaka v Western Stima, Wundanyi Stadium 3pm.