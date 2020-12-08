Kenya: Jepchirchir, Chebet Reign Supreme As Kenyans Rule Valencia Marathon

Nairobi — Peres Jepchirchir’s star shone once more to simply classify 2020 her year after the Kenyan set a new women’s Valencia Marathon course record of 2:17:16 on Sunday in Spain.

Jepchirchir, who in October broke the women’s world half marathon world record at the World Half Marathon Championships, won the Valencia full marathon ahead of fellow Kenyan, Joyciline Jepkosgei who as second in 2:18:40.

“I am grateful for finishing second because it was a competitive race, the weather was not favourable, it was cold when we started but along the middle of the race it became warmer. I am happy as well because this was my second time running marathon. I have improved from my marathon debut so I will go put some more effort, work hard and plan to win more races,” Jepkosgei said after the race.

In the corresponding men’s race, Evans Chebet clocked 2:03:00 to upset compatriot Lawrence Cherono who was second in time of 2:03:00.

Former two-time marathon world champion, Abel Kirui settled for seventh in his return to racing after a long time and he was happy with his 2:05:05 tim.

“It was very cold but I am happy for my performance in today’s race after many years of running it remains my best,” said Kirui.

-More to follow-

-Additional reporting by Wanjiku Mwenda from Valencia, Spai