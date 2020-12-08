Kenya: Larry Madowo, Boniface Mwangi Among 100 Most Influential Africans

8 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

BBC journalist Larry Madowo and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi are among the New African Magazine 100 Most Influential Africans in 2020.

On its December- January issue, the Magazine placed Madowo's name among 12 other famous people in the continent on the cover of the Magazine.

Congratulating Madowo, the magazine wrote, "Congratulations to our media superstar Larry Madowo for making this year's #MostInfluentialAfricans list! You're an inspiration to so many and we love having you flying the African flag. We know it can't have been easy with your noisy neighbour in DC 🙂 #MIA2020 #Kenya."

Congratulations to our media superstar @LarryMadowo for making this year's #MostInfluentialAfricans list! You're an inspiration to so many and we love having you flying the African flag. We know it can't have been easy with your noisy neighbour in DC 🙂#MIA2020 #Kenya pic.twitter.com/acR6LCT0gC

- New African (@NewAfricanMag) December 7, 2020

They also wrote this on Twitter while congratulating Mwangi:

"Congratulations Boniface Mwangi for making the New African Magazine's list of the 100 #MostInfluentialAfricans! In our December issue, we offer our readers a glimpse into your work for equality, justice and democracy in #Kenya (and more)."

Congratulations @bonifacemwangi for making @NewAfricanMag's list of the 100 #MostInfluentialAfricans! In our December issue, we offer our readers a glimpse into your work for equality, justice and democracy in #Kenya (and more) 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. https://t.co/aQgtWSGLps #MIA2020 #activism pic.twitter.com/GXz5Z6ORN5

- New African (@NewAfricanMag) December 5, 2020

Madowo, who is based in America and on the list for the second time, celebrated his achievement.

"I'm so stoked to be recognized among such great Africans for the second time! Thank you," he said.

Mwangi, on his part, thanked the New African Magazine for the honour of naming him among the 100 most influential Africans.

Other notable African personalities on the list include World Health Organization boss Tedros Ghebreyesus, American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, South African musician and producer Master KG, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nigerian actor John Boyega as well as Senegalese international and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

