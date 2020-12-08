Nigeria: Phat B Ready for Big Yuletide Shows in Lagos, Abuja

UK-based showbiz impresario Adebayo Adekunle, aka Phat B says he is already planning sellout events for summer of 2021.

"My team and I are working on Afrobeat

Summer Fest, among a few other projects," he declared.

The high-flying promoter further hinted: "I am planning a few homecoming events in Lagos and Abuja this December and the dates will soon be announced."

Reviewing the disruptions caused by COVID-19 in 2020, Phat B weighs the showbiz gains and losses. "Because of lockdowns, many businesses

were affected with the events industry being one of the worst hit. There were such time when clubs and venues were locked or limited to unfavourable

capacity for profitable events. But the good thing now is that it's creating a big demand."

Reminiscing about his odyssey as a UK-based showbiz promoter, he recalls his days of humble beginning: "I have been organising events for as long as I can remember. As an undergraduate at

the University of Lagos, I organised a lot of events between 1998 and 2004."

He continued: "So, right here in Nigeria before moving to the UK, I started building my brand. And over a decade now, the brand has been a household name."

On how he became grounded in the promotion of showbiz in the UK, Phat B says: "After the success of my first afro concert with D'banj in 2012, I was able to follow up with a few others including Mavin Tour in 2014."