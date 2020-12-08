South Africa: Bail Hearing of Charl Kinnear Murder Accused Postponed Because of Covid-19 Exposure

analysis

The bail application of former rugby player and murder accused Zane Kilian will be postponed after it emerged that he had contact with an inmate who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Zane Kilian's bail application emanating from the murder of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear on 18 September in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, had been set down for Tuesday, 8 December, in the Bellville Regional Court.

Kilian's lawyer, Eric Bryer, said: "The matter will not be heard on Tuesday because my client has been in contact with an inmate who tested positive for Covid-19. Kilian was tested on Monday and once the result is known he will be placed under quarantine for at least 10 days.

"The magistrate in the matter is also going on leave and we are not sure when his bail application will be heard. It could be heard early January next year."

Kilian faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful interception of communication. The State argues Kilian pinged Kinnear's phone 2,110 times from April 2020 until the minute Kinnear was murdered at around 3pm on 18 September in front of his house at 10 Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis. The pinging, the State...