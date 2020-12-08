Kenya: Policeman Kills Wife Before Committing Suicide in Kwale

6 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — A police officer and his wife were on Sunday found dead in Kwale in a suspected murder and suicide case.

The policeman, from the Criminal Intelligence Police Unit, was attached to Lunga Lunga Police Station where he lived with his wife at the police quarters where their bodies were found Sunday morning.

Authorities said bodies of the two had gun shot wounds, and it is believed the officer shot the woman before he turned the gun on himself.

A pistol and three spent cartridges were found at the scene.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have launched an investigation.

