Africa: Nearing the Finishing Line - What the Latest Covid-19 Vaccine Results Mean

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Aisha Abdool Karim

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine has four candidates close to a winning jab, with some getting ready to roll out before the end of 2020. But what do the reported efficacy results mean and how much will doses cost?

In the fast-paced world of Covid vaccines, November was particularly busy. The early data of four jabs were announced, with most showing efficacy of 90% or higher. One has already been granted approval for emergency use in the UK.

A 90% efficacy means that nine in 10 people who received the shot in trials, not a placebo or dummy vaccine, did not develop Covid symptoms or were protected from the disease.

A vaccine is our most powerful tool in the fight against Covid-19 and our biggest hope for at least some normality.

But the data we have so far are not final. These results were shared in press releases, not in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Although the urgent need for a Covid-19 vaccine has necessitated the release of the data as they become available, the figures can change as they go through more checks and balances.

There are also questions that we can't answer yet, such as how long the immunity...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.