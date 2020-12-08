South Africa: State Backs Small-Scale Farmers With R1-Billion Funding Injection

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Small-scale farmers are set to receive cash handouts worth between R1,000 and R9,000. The agricultural industry has been a shining star of the SA economy, even during the hard lockdown.

Small-scale farmers severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant eight-month lockdown will receive financial support from the government through a R1-billion agricultural industry relief programme.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said at a media briefing on Monday, 7 December that the government would provide small-scale farmers with cash handouts worth between R1,000 and R9,000. The handouts are expected to help 75,000 farmers tend their small-scale farms.

Although the relief for farmers was announced in early December, Didiza has now costed the financial package and set aside R1-billion. The relief programme is specifically for small-scale farmers, whom Didiza said "utilise land in the back yards of their homes [or] gardens in communal areas" to farm.

Unlike their large and established counterparts, small-scale farmers are usually excluded from supermarket supply chains and government policies that offer support to the broader agricultural industry. Commercial lenders also overlook small-scale farmers because they don't usually have valuable or liquid assets to use as collateral for loans.

The Land Bank, a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.