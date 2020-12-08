South Africa: Condolences for MP Dyantyi

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have extended their condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of an ANC Member of Parliament and former Eastern Cape Health MEC, Dr Phumza Dyantyi, who passed away on Monday.

Dyantyi joined Parliament as a Member of the National Assembly in 2019 and served in the Portfolio Committee of Health. Previously, she was a Member of the Eastern Cape Legislature and served in various positions.

The Presiding Officers, Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, said Dyantyi dedicated her life to the freedom and liberation of South Africans.

"Primary health care issues were close to her heart and she committed her time to the fight against HIV and AIDS. As an HIV and AIDS activist, she inspired and galvanised both the young and the old in the fight against the scourge and vigorously campaigned for universal healthcare and healthy communities," Modise and Masondo said.

As a member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health, the Presiding Officers added that Dyantyi diligently applied her extensive experience and knowledge to strengthening the oversight programme of Parliament, including over the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Her passing at this critical time for the nation and the work of the committee is a major setback and leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. May her soul rest in eternal peace."