South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport On Reopening of Tshwane Tolab

8 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Public transport stakeholders around the Greater Tshwane area are hereby notified that as of Thursday, 10 December 2020, the Tshwane Transport Operating License Administrative Bodies (TOLAB) will reopen after four months of refurbishments.

The Department wishes to inform Operators from Tshwane that they will no longer be serviced at the Germiston TOLAB as of Tuesday, 08 December 2020, to allow for planned relocation of files and equipment.

TOLABs are one-stop service centres for public transport licensing services. They function to receive, process and award road transport operating licenses.

The department further encourages all employees and clients to continue adhering to health precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These include the wearing of masks, hand hygiene and adherence to social distancing at all times when entering the premises and buildings.

