South Africa: Water and Sanitation Advertises Critical Tenders to Deal With Protracted Sewer Spillages Into the Vaal River

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has advertised a number of critical tenders to expedite the intervention work to decisively tackle the long-running challenge of raw sewer spillages into the Vaal River.

This follows the ceding of ten (10) contracts from Ekurhuleni Water Care Works (ERWAT) to the Department Water and Sanitation, following on the expiration of their contract with the DWS.

The tenders were advertised on 27 November 2020 and will close in January 2021 with the objective to start work in March 2021. Key expertise required for the intervention work includes civil engineering, mechanical engineering contractors and consultants to implement the works within 36 months.

Of particular focus, the intervention will entail upgrading the existing forty-four (44) pump stations, three (3) waste water treatment plants, and the bulk sewer network.

In this regard, a compulsory tender briefing/clarification will take place on Tuesday, 8th December 2020, for all framework contract prospective tenderers.

Two contracts have already been signed with Sakhile Ezweni and Moreki Distributors for security services and labour respectively. These contracts are for six (6) months, from September 2020 to March 2021.

Furthermore, the Sebokeng Waste Water Treatment Works' Module 6 is currently being commissioned and the commissioning process is due to be completed on 15 December 2020 provided there are no interruptions to operations.

Discussions on water infrastructure being National Key Points, which took place on 19 November 2020, have concluded that the application will be done by Emfuleni Local Municipality and the documentation will be sent to the municipality to start the application process.