Nigeria: By-Election - Missing Zamfara INEC Ad Hoc Staff Found

Two ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier declared missing during the Saturday by-election in Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State, have been found.

The INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Nick Dazang, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

"I am exceedingly glad to report that the Administrative Secretary, Zamfara, Garba Lawal, just informed me that our ad hoc staff who went missing had been found, hale and hearty. According to him, they had run for their dear lives and in the process could not retrace their way back. May Almighty God be praised for this wonderful development.

"The REC Zamfara, Administrative Secretary and the security agencies who spent sleepless nights and worked assiduously to recover the staff equally deserve our appreciation. Kudos to them and more grease to their elbows," Dazang said.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, had on said Sunday after the management meeting of the commission, said the election for Bakura State Constituency became inconclusive because of 2,181 votes margin between the two leading candidates.

PDP has 18,645 votes while APC has 16,464, a figure whose differential margin is less than the total number of registered voters in 14 Polling Units (PUs) where elections were cancelled or not held, which stand at 11,429.

He said the commission had met and decided to remobilise and conclude the elections on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.