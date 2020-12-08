South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Warns Against Holding Super Spreader Events

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a stern warning and appealed to parents and learners not to organize or take part in celebrations in the province which flout current Covid-19 safety protocols and endanger lives.

"With the end of year comes the end of school for learners especially matric as they enter the new world of tertiary education or work. We wish to warn all our learners against holding events such as Rage and others known as Throw the Pen Away, after Parties.

Most of these gatherings young people gather in large groups, others indulge in alcohol binges and other wanton activities.

We want to reiterate that these are "super spreader" activities which endanger the lives of young people and expose them and ultimately all those around them to the Corona Virus".

"Already the Department of Health has identified the Rage 2020 as one such "super- spreader". We are however also aware that similar events to mark the end of schooling are also scheduled in various parts of the province and in parks and so-called "underground" venues.

We again wish to warn all those who intend to hold such events that this is against the regulations and we will not hesitate to apply the full extent and might of the law to deal with any such transgressions wherever they occur.

"All these large gatherings which involve excessive consumption of alcohol are characterized by risk behaviour and pose a real threat to the national effort to fight the spread of the Corona Virus.

We expect parents to play a leading role in guiding their children to celebrate this important milestone in their lives in a responsible manner that will ensure that the children are safe to enter the next stage of their lives after matric.

In general all our youth should be reminded that they are important weapon in the fight against Covid-19. This generation of young people must in playing their part, identify themselves as the generation that defeated Covid-19.

"We also wish to state the country is still under lockdown and that the state of disaster is still fully in place.

The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal is committed to its responsibility of protecting the lives of all our citizens and we call on every citizen to play their part."