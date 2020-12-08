South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Warns Against Holding Super Spreader Events

8 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a stern warning and appealed to parents and learners not to organize or take part in celebrations in the province which flout current Covid-19 safety protocols and endanger lives.

"With the end of year comes the end of school for learners especially matric as they enter the new world of tertiary education or work. We wish to warn all our learners against holding events such as Rage and others known as Throw the Pen Away, after Parties.

Most of these gatherings young people gather in large groups, others indulge in alcohol binges and other wanton activities.

We want to reiterate that these are "super spreader" activities which endanger the lives of young people and expose them and ultimately all those around them to the Corona Virus".

"Already the Department of Health has identified the Rage 2020 as one such "super- spreader". We are however also aware that similar events to mark the end of schooling are also scheduled in various parts of the province and in parks and so-called "underground" venues.

We again wish to warn all those who intend to hold such events that this is against the regulations and we will not hesitate to apply the full extent and might of the law to deal with any such transgressions wherever they occur.

"All these large gatherings which involve excessive consumption of alcohol are characterized by risk behaviour and pose a real threat to the national effort to fight the spread of the Corona Virus.

We expect parents to play a leading role in guiding their children to celebrate this important milestone in their lives in a responsible manner that will ensure that the children are safe to enter the next stage of their lives after matric.

In general all our youth should be reminded that they are important weapon in the fight against Covid-19. This generation of young people must in playing their part, identify themselves as the generation that defeated Covid-19.

"We also wish to state the country is still under lockdown and that the state of disaster is still fully in place.

The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal is committed to its responsibility of protecting the lives of all our citizens and we call on every citizen to play their part."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.