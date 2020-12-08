South Africa: Activist Appeals to Ramaphosa Over Western Sahara's 'Illegal Occupation and Oppression of the Saharawi People'

analysis

On the eve of an extraordinary African Union meeting, Catherine Constantinides, board member of the Saharawi Commission for Human Rights and climate activist has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing him in his capacity as Chair of the African Union. She appeals to Ramaphosa to address the military violation by Morocco against the people of the Western Sahara. We publish her open letter.

Mr President,

African leaders are set to meet on 6 December, for the fourteenth Extraordinary Summit of the African Union on "Silencing Guns"; when the sound of guns seems to make the news again in many parts of Africa, most recently in Western Sahara since the ceasefire agreement was violated by Morocco on 13 November 2020. I am writing to you, President Ramaphosa, firstly to draw your attention to this critical situation and also to request your urgent and firm response as the Chair of the AU to this unacceptable situation that involves a military aggression and expansionist invasion from a member state of the AU: Morocco, against a founding member of the same organisation.

The people...