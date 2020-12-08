South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences On Passing-On of Member of Parliament Dr Phumza Dyantyi,

press release

Parliament, Tuesday, 08 December 2020 - The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with shock and sadness the news of the passing-on of African National Congress Member of Parliament, Dr Phumza Dyantyi.

Dr Dyantyi joined Parliament as a Member of the National Assembly in 2019 and served in the Portfolio Committee of Health. Previously, she was a Member of the Eastern Cape Legislature and served in various positions including as a Member of the Executive Council on Health.

"Dr Dyanti dedicated her life to the freedom and liberation of South Africans. Primary health care issues were close to her heart and she committed her time to the fight against HIV and Aids. As an HIV and AIDS activist, she inspired and galvanised both the young and the old in the fight against the scourge and vigorously campaigned for universal healthcare and healthy communities," said the Presiding Officers.

They added, "As a member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health, she diligently applied her extensive experience and knowledge to strengthening the oversight programme of Parliament, including over the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her passing at this critical time for the nation and the work of the Committee is a major setback and leaves a void that will be difficult to fill."

The Presiding Officers extend their condolences on behalf of Parliament to the Dyantyi family, relatives, friends and colleagues.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.