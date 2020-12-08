Tunisia: Accord Consortium Launched

8 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-six national meteorological services from Europe and North Africa, including Tunisia's National Institute of Meteorology (INM) inked On November 27, 2020, the setting up of a unique consortium, called "Consortium for COnvection-scale modelling Research and Development" (ACCORD), to reinforce their collaboration to improve short-range (up to about 3 days ahead) weather predictions, and offer a better service to society, said the INM on Tuesday.

Its goal is to contribute to the provision of meteorological services that help mitigate the impatcs of extrele weather and climate phenomena (heavy showers, strong winds, fog, etc.) and that support national and local authorities to adapt their services to climate change.

"ACCORD" will gather 3 regional national meteorological services (NMSs) from European and North African countries working together since the 80s.

They are, ALADIN (Tunisia, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey), LACE (Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia) and HIRLAM (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden).

A collaboration is scheduled with other European meteorological organisations, such as the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

