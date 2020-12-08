Nigeria: Port Congestion Drops By 20% - Shippers Council

Lagos — The congestion at various terminals at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports has dropped to 20 per cent from the initial 40 per cent, said the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello.

He disclosed this on Monday during a courtesy visit to CMA CGM and MSC shipping lines. Bello said the feat was achieved because about 20% of cargoes are now evacuated from the terminals by barges and not through the road.

He stated that the reduction is as a result of efforts to simplify port operations through automation, adding that working with stakeholders, full automation of port operations may be achieved by the first quarter of 2021.

He noted that the federal government was working at ensuring that the present traffic situation is eased through the linkage of Apapa port by rail.

"The Federal Government is right now constructing rail to link Apapa port. So rail evacuates most of the cargoes which will give the truckers a run for their money. Then the barge operation has helped in no small measure that is why we have about 20 per cent sea-side congestion."

He also commended the company for operating at about 44% automation level but urged them to improve on it.

Managing Director of MSC Shipping, Andrew Lynch, said the company supports the full automation of all operations.

Lynch noted that most government agencies get electronic copies of manifests but still demand about six to seven hardcopies of the same documents.