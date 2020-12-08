Nigeria: Food Growers to Build Silos for Members

The Food Growers Association of Nigeria (FOGAN) has said it is working toward building silos across the country to address the challenges of storage facilities.

Speaking at a news conference, on Monday in Abuja, the national president of the association, King Joseph Owolabi, said it has become necessary for members to take the challenge of access to storage head-on.

He said the organisation was set to bring the overwhelming unemployed youth back to the farm as business, not just as subsistence farmers, stressing that agriculture should be a business performing like other businesses.

Owolabi said FOGAN would provide fertilisers, insecticide and seedlings at affordable prices to its members nationwide.

"With the support and cooperation of all Nigerians here and in Diaspora, hunger and youth restiveness will be a thing of the past, by 2024," he said.

"We are appealing to all the state chairmen not to use FOGAN as a political affiliation or playing politics on our mission and vision.

"The Food Growers Association of Nigeria is for peasant farmers, the vulnerable and teeming unemployed youths in the country,"