Nigeria: Air Peace Flight Debuts in Makurdi

Makurdi and Lagos — Air Peace on Monday commenced its inaugural commercial flight from Lagos to Makurdi in Benue State with 40 passengers.

The flight will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays connecting passengers from Lagos to Makurdi via Abuja.

The Ground Operations Manager at Air Peace, Adeyemi Ayodeji, who represented the Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema at the celebration at the Makurdi airport said the disciplined route planning and expansion was driven by our 'no-city-left-behind' initiative.

"Today, as we commence flights into Makurdi from Lagos and Abuja, we are promising that this new route will be optimally serviced, and Nigerians will benefit exceedingly.

"We also pledge to work very harmoniously with all the stakeholders domiciled in the state, the aviation regulator, the airport administrator and, of course, the state government to ensure maximum success," Ayodeji said.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom was on ground to witness a water salute amidst cultural dances by the State arts troupe.

He said having a commercial flight to the state would open it up for foreign direct investment (FDI) as the fear of travelling to the state by road has been completely removed.

Also on ground to receive the inaugural flight was a former Governor of the state and Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume and the Airport Manager, Mrs. Comfort Ogbuagwu.

One of the passengers, Kelvin Okafor who boarded the flight from Lagos to Makurdi, said that the experience was worthwhile.