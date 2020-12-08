South Africa: Nzimande Pays Tribute to Late Professor Bozzoli

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has paid tribute to the late Professor Belinda Bozzoli, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Bozzoli was a Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) since May 2014, and served her second term as a Member of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology.

"Although we had our own political, ideological and even intellectual differences, she always sought to back up all her arguments mostly with facts and empirical evidence, like a true academic.

"I always found robust debates with her very informative. She was indeed a very important member of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology," Nzimande said.

Bozzoli had enormous experience in the higher education, science and technology landscape, having been a university academic and a highly rated National Research Foundation researcher.

At the height of her distinguished academic career, she became the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Witwatersrand in 2002, and chaired the Board of the National Research Foundation for some time.

Nzimande said Parliament will indeed be poorer without Bozzoli's experience.

"One of the many issues that Prof Bozzoli agreed with us on was our plans to save the 2020 academic year and our work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, undertaken by the Department of Science and Innovation, but [she] was also very concerned about the negative impact of the budget cuts on the quality of higher education."

Nzimande sent his heartfelt condolences to the Bozzoli family, friends and to her party, the Democratic Alliance.

"May her soul rest in peace," the Minister said.

Valuable asset to the committee

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology said Bozzoli's passion and commitment to her work made her a valuable asset.

"As a member of the committee with extensive and thorough knowledge of the higher education sector, she, as part of the collective of the committee, used her knowledge and expertise to conduct thorough and effective oversight over the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology," said committee chairperson Philly Mapulane.

Mapulane said the committee will miss Bozzoli, and the frank and straightforward manner in which she conducted her work.

"South Africa is poorer with the loss of Prof Bozzoli. We wish the Bozzoli family, friends and loved ones strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time."