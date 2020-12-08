South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Briefs Media On Implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus for Subsistence Producers, 7 Dec

press release

Minister Didiza to announce the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus for subsistence producers

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, will host a media briefing to announce interventions to support subsistence producers through the Presidential Employment Stimulus initiative. This Presidential Employment Stimulus initiative aims to create and sustain employment in the agricultural sector.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 07 December 2020

Time: 11h00 - 12h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield

NB: There will be a video Iink to the Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.

Media participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the links below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DALRRDgovZA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dalrrdgov_za

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

For RSVP and further information regarding the briefing, kindly contact the following officials: Mr Mphahlela Given Rammutla on 076 823 4678, Mphahlela.Rammutla@drdlr.gov.za and Ms Piwe Mbiko on 0729372337 or PiweM@Dalrrd.gov.za.