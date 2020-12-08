South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Briefs Media On Implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus for Subsistence Producers, 7 Dec

5 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Didiza to announce the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus for subsistence producers

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, will host a media briefing to announce interventions to support subsistence producers through the Presidential Employment Stimulus initiative. This Presidential Employment Stimulus initiative aims to create and sustain employment in the agricultural sector.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 07 December 2020

Time: 11h00 - 12h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield

NB: There will be a video Iink to the Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.

Media participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the links below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DALRRDgovZA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dalrrdgov_za

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

For RSVP and further information regarding the briefing, kindly contact the following officials: Mr Mphahlela Given Rammutla on 076 823 4678, Mphahlela.Rammutla@drdlr.gov.za and Ms Piwe Mbiko on 0729372337 or PiweM@Dalrrd.gov.za.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Govt Questions Talk of Tigray Guerrilla War

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.