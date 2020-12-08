South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Briefs Media On Implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus for Subsistence Producers, 7 Dec

Minister Didiza to announce the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus for subsistence producers
The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, will host a media briefing to announce interventions to support subsistence producers through the Presidential Employment Stimulus initiative. This Presidential Employment Stimulus initiative aims to create and sustain employment in the agricultural sector.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Monday, 07 December 2020
Time: 11h00 - 12h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield
NB: There will be a video Iink to the Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.
Media participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the links below:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DALRRDgovZA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dalrrdgov_za
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
For RSVP and further information regarding the briefing, kindly contact the following officials: Mr Mphahlela Given Rammutla on 076 823 4678, Mphahlela.Rammutla@drdlr.gov.za and Ms Piwe Mbiko on 0729372337 or PiweM@Dalrrd.gov.za.