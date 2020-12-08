South Africa: U.S. Jails Nelson Pablo Yester-Garrido, the Cuban Drug Lord Who Operated From South Africa

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

Yester-Garrido became one of America's most wanted in the 1980s. He was believed to have fled to South Africa around 1997 and allegedly resumed drug trafficking here. Now, decades later, the law has caught up with him.

A Cuban drug lord who apparently used to work with Colombian cartel kingpin Pablo Escobar, and who was based in South Africa for roughly two decades, has been sentenced to five years in jail in the US.

The US previously alleged that Nelson Yester-Garrido was involved with high-level cocaine dealing from the 1980s until 1997 when he fled to South Africa and from where he resumed his drug-dealing operations.

So, it seems, even though he was never convicted of cocaine-related charges, he got off lightly when he was accused of crimes stretching back four decades.

At the end of November Daily Maverick 168 reported on Yester-Garrido's prolific life of crime - some alleged, some admitted to - that involved South Africa.

Escobar man's 'Narcos'-styled life: How a Cuban drug lord ran a global cartel from the safe haven of South Africa

But he was jailed on Friday for a marijuana-related debt collection in the US, which he was allegedly helping to orchestrate from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.