South Africa: Cele to Kick-Start Safer Festive Season Operations Inspections

8 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Thursday visit the Western Cape as the first stop of the #OperationTightGrip Safer Festive Season Operations Inspection Tour.

The annual roadshow will see Cele, National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and senior management of the South African Police Service, participate in various community awareness engagements and inspections of police festive season operations.

In a statement, the Police Ministry said these would include visits to public spaces such as taxi ranks, malls, beaches and other areas on social gatherings.

They will also inspect multi-disciplinary police operations put in place in various provinces.

The tour is aimed at assessing the effectiveness of Safer Festive Season plans put in place, to ensure that residents and holiday makers are and feel safe, during the holiday season.

The main aim of the inspection tour is to tighten the grip on crime, especially crimes committed against women and children. The nationwide tour will also see a special focus on compliance and enforcement of lockdown regulations.

In an effort to encourage adherence to COVID 19 regulations and ensure maximum compliance, Cele will also visit some areas declared COVID 19 hotspots where tighter restrictions have been imposed, including tighter curfews.

Cele is also calling for responsible behavior during the holiday season.

"Police will be out in full force this holiday season, to tighten the grip on the visible enemy which is crime. However, citizens are also urged to play their part in fighting the invisible enemy and not to drop their guard as COVID-19 is still with us. I'm appealing to all citizens to keep safe this festive season, by avoiding super spreader events and large gatherings. Wear your mask at all times and remain vigilant at all times," said the Minister.

The #OperationTightGrip Safer Festive Season Operations Inspection tour will kick-off in the Western Cape on Thursday, 10 December 2020 and end in the KwaZulu-Natal Province on 31 December 2020.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Govt Questions Talk of Tigray Guerrilla War

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.