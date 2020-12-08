South Africa: It's Been a 'Beautiful' Thing - Sharks Flank Tera Mtembu Leaves Enduring Mark On SA Rugby

analysis

It might not be obvious, but Mtembu has left the South African game much enriched. Before he begins his next adventure in the US, he tells us about the ups and the downs of his 10-year stint with the Sharks.

Whether it was his memorable match-winning try for the Blitzboks to secure the bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, or that he is the first black player to captain the Sharks, or, if you look a bit further back, that he is the third most-capped first XV player in Dale College's 159-year history with more than 70 caps - Tera Mtembu has made his mark on South African rugby.

"I had forgotten about that try with the [Springbok] Sevens, but someone reminded me of it the other day," Mtembu said.

"I was so fortunate to have that experience at that time; a year earlier I was still at Dale and now I was on the global stage. The whole experience came at the right time of my life."

That moment was defining. It was the first time the South African rugby public took note of the then 20-year-old loose forward's talent. He made his Currie...