South Africa: Five Murder Accused Appear in Court

Five murder accused who were arrested over the weekend, appeared in the Delareyville Magistrates' Court yesterday. Subsequent to court appearance, they were granted R5000-00 bail each and will reappear on Friday, 26 February 2021.

Phillip Le Roux (33), Mike Bass (41), Samuel Modukanele (53), Martin Le Roux (60) and Paul Michau (70) were arrested on Sunday, 6 December 2020, for the alleged murder of a 42-year-old Petrus Thamaga. The victim was allegedly assaulted on Saturday, 5 December 2020, at a farm by the accused. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victim who was unknown in the farm, was accused of being there to steal.

According to reports, some of the farm workers called the victim's relative in Ganalaagte village and informed him about the incident. The relative then drove to the farm to fetch the victim. It was in the village that the victim was dropped in the street by the relative so that he could go and report the matter to the local Community Police Forum (CPF) member. Regrettably, the victim collapsed and died. The incident was reported to the police who effected the arrest.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and cautioned that the police will not hesitate to act against anyone who takes the law into his or her own hands. He commended the police for bringing the alleged perpetrators to book to face the full might of the law.