Malawi: Court Adjourns to March 2021 Former Judiciary Spokesperson Graft Case

8 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The High Court in Blantyre has adjourned to March 10, 2021 a corruption case involving former judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula and his co-accused, Reverend Daniel Mhone.

The judge adjourned the case to allow the defense prepare documents before the start of examination in chief with Mvula.

Mvula was found with a case to answer on 2 charges of abuse of office and money laundering.

He is alleged to have corruptly solicited money and favors from United Methodist Church in the name of High Court Judges and former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale.

Today, the court continued to hear defense from one of the accused, Mhone.

According to Mhone, Mlenga Mvula never received money from the church.

Mhone, has also told the court that the said K2 million was not from the Methodist Church but from one of their missionaries and was meant for disaster relief package.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.