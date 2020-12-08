Malawi: DPP Says Chakwera On Course Turning Malawi Into Police State, Victimising the South

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials have today taken political jabs against President Lazarus Chakwera and punched holes in the Tonse Alliance led government.

The DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo said at a news conference in Blantyre that Chakwera wants to turn Malawi into a police state.

Mphepo said this was why the police are arresting DPP officials and questioned why some DPP members who are arrested are not taken to court yet.

He says government is also targeting people from the South.

" As DPP we are worried that Malawi has been turned into a police state. This is what Malawians voted against in 1993. MCP is taking Malawians back into the days of detention without trial," he said.

He said the Chakwera administration is using selective justice.

"Malawi should remain democratic. DPP will not accept to go back to one party state which MCP championed," said Mphepo.

DPP National organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu says the party did not labour to destroy MCP and UTM when the party was in power.

He ssid it is worrying that parties under the Tonse Alliance are busy working to destroy the DPP.

Chipungu claims the Chakwera administration wants to take Malawi tback to one party system.

He also accused the current government of removing on the priority list the construction of 250 secondary schools and hospitals which were in the DPP regime.

On Affordable Input Program, he said the program is a non-starter as it failed in Zambia, as such the current regime must swallow its pride by getting rid of the biometric system in the AIP.

He also says that the program only appears to waste public funds.

Emmanuel Matere councillor from Machinjiri claims that the Chakwera adminsitration t is nepotistic and there is 'Chewalisation' of opportunities .

He said the Ombusdman and other state prosecuting agents are targeting people from Southern and eastern regions.

Matere says that the decision to transfer parastatals to Lilongwe will kill business in Blantyre.