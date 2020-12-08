Namibia: 105 Police Officers Promoted in Zambezi Region

POLICE inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has brought joy to police officers in the Zambezi region as he promoted 105 officers at the event marking the 30th anniversary of the Namibian Police Day.

The Namibian Police Day is commemorated on 26 November annually since its implementation in 1990.

The Zambezi regional police celebrated the 30th Namibian Police Day yesterday with a procession through Katima Mulilo to the police headquarters at the town.

Zambezi regional commander commissioner Marius Katamila, who was speaking at the event, noted that the region recommended 178 candidates for promotion although only 105 were promoted.

Those promoted consist of eight inspectors, 12 warrant officers class 1, 39 warrant officers class 2, 42 sergeants class 1 and four sergeants class 2.

"We were expecting more promotions but it is true what they say about sharing a cake. We are more than 16 000 police officers in the Namibian Police across the country. Therefore, we will accept the little we were given and continue demonstrating our resilience through the work that we are doing, because opportunities for advancement is likely to come again," he said.

In a speech read by Katamila on behalf of inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, he noted that it takes great discipline as a police officer to enforce the law and oversee discipline in the community. He therefore urged members of the force to be disciplined at all times.

"I must remind you, as police officers, you must desist at all times from active political participation, be it in the workplace, on social media or any other public platforms or gatherings. You are expected to serve the public impartially and without fear or favour. You can only fulfil this if you are disciplined and impartial when rendering services, then the general public will respect you and look upon you to protect them," he said.

Ndeitunga further urged road users to adhere to the road traffic rules and regulations during the festive season to ensure road safety and preserve lives on the country's roads, and also urged regional commanders to support the festive season operations.

"Some accidents are preventable if all road users drive cautiously and adhere to traffic rules and regulations. I must, however, commend those road users who use initiative, patience and their basic skills while on the road. Please continue to show that good example to others," he said.